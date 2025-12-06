ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States ב-Delaware State Jobs נע בין $26.2K לבין $38.1K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Delaware State Jobs. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$29.8K - $34.6K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$26.2K$29.8K$34.6K$38.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Delaware State Jobs?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-Delaware State Jobs in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $38,080. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Delaware State Jobs עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States הוא $26,240.

