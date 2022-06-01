מדריך חברות
Deepgram
Deepgram משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Deepgram נע בין $139,300 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$172,480 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Deepgram. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$143K
שיווק
$155K
מנהל מוצר
$166K

מהנדס תוכנה
$172K
אדריכל פתרונות
$139K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

משאבים אחרים