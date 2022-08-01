מדריך חברות
Datacom
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Datacom משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Datacom נע בין $39,640 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$195,975 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Datacom. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $51K
אנליסט עסקי
$99K
שירות לקוחות
$50.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$95.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$84.2K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$39.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$196K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$159K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Datacom הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $195,975. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Datacom הוא $89,777.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Datacom

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים