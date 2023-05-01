ספריית חברות
Cyclica
Cyclica משכורות

המשכורת של Cyclica נעה בין $75,282 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $85,315 עבור Information Technologist (IT) ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cyclica. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/19/2025

מדען נתונים
$80.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$75.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cyclica הוא Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $85,315. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cyclica הוא $80,675.

משאבים נוספים