פיצוי מעצב חוויית משתמש in United States ב-CVS Health נע בין $120K ל-year עבור Product Designer לבין $140K ל-year עבור Senior Product Designer II. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$145K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CVS Health. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025

שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
$160K

הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב חוויית משתמש ב-CVS Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $169,760. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CVS Health עבור תפקיד מעצב חוויית משתמש in United States הוא $132,375.

