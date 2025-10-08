פיצוי Health Informatics in New York City Area ב-CVS Health נע בין $141K ל-year עבור Data Scientist לבין $282K ל-year עבור Lead Director. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in New York City Area מגיעה ל-$165K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CVS Health. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
