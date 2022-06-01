מדריך חברות
Cutover
Cutover משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cutover נע בין $78,877 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$299,088 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cutover. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

פיתוח עסקי
$299K
מנהל מוצר
$102K
מגייס
$137K

מהנדס תוכנה
$78.9K
שאלות נפוצות

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Cutover, ir פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $299,088. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Cutover, ir $119,462.

