CSL Behring משכורות

המשכורת של CSL Behring נעה בין $83,847 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $352,800 עבור מהנדס כימיה ברמה הגבוהה.

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$114K
אנליסט עסקי
$83.8K
מהנדס כימיה
$353K

מהנדס בקרה
$108K
טכנולוג מידע
$87.6K
מנהל מוצר
$147K
מהנדס תוכנה
$119K
אדריכל פתרונות
$239K
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CSL Behring הוא מהנדס כימיה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $352,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CSL Behring הוא $116,913.

