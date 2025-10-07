סוג מניות

RSU

בCruise, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

25 % בוקע ב 1st - שנה ( 25.00 % שנתי )

25 % בוקע ב 2nd - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

25 % בוקע ב 3rd - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

25 % בוקע ב 4th - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.