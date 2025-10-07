חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס רשתות in United States ב-Cruise מגיעה ל-$210K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cruise. עדכון אחרון: 10/7/2025
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בCruise, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.