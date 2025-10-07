ספריית חברות
Cruise
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס רשתות in United States ב-Cruise מגיעה ל-$210K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cruise. עדכון אחרון: 10/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Cruise
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$210K
דרגה
L4
משכורת בסיס
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cruise?

$160K

הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בCruise, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס רשתות ב-Cruise in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $529,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cruise עבור תפקיד מהנדס רשתות in United States הוא $185,000.

משאבים נוספים