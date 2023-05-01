מדריך חברות
Crossover Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Crossover Health נע בין $39,322 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$154,350 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Crossover Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $145K
שירות לקוחות
$39.3K
שיווק
$110K

מעצב מוצר
$154K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Crossover Health הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $154,350. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Crossover Health הוא $127,723.

