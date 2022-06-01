ספריית חברות
Critical Mass
Critical Mass משכורות

המשכורת של Critical Mass נעה בין $20,895 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $167,160 עבור גיוס ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Critical Mass. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/3/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $50.8K
שיווק
Median $68K
מעצב מוצר
Median $69.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
אנליסט עסקי
$44.1K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$162K
מדען נתונים
$20.9K
גיוס
$167K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$87.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Critical Mass הוא גיוס at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $167,160. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Critical Mass הוא $68,717.

