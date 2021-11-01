מדריך חברות
CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CrimsonLogic נע בין $57,900 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$77,723 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CrimsonLogic. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $62.8K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט נתונים
$57.9K
מנהל מוצר
$77.7K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CrimsonLogic הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $77,723. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CrimsonLogic הוא $62,819.

