Crimson Education משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Crimson Education נע בין $49,750 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$298,500 עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Crimson Education. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$54.8K
פיתוח עסקי
$65.7K
בנקאי השקעות
$299K

יועץ ניהולי
$66.7K
מנהל פרויקטים
$49.8K
כותב טכני
$73.2K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Crimson Education הוא בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $298,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Crimson Education הוא $66,168.

