מדריך חברות
CRIF
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

CRIF משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CRIF נע בין $5,886 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$47,773 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CRIF. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

פיתוח עסקי
$47.7K
מדען נתונים
$47.8K
מנהל מוצר
$5.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מכירות
$46.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$29.8K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol més ben pagat informat a CRIF és מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $47,773. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a CRIF és de $46,388.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור CRIF

חברות קשורות

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים