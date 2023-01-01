ספריית חברות
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole משכורות

המשכורת של Credit Agricole נעה בין $30,815 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $191,100 עבור בנקאי השקעות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Credit Agricole. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $70.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $44.9K
אנליסט עסקי
$45.5K

פיתוח עסקי
$40.4K
משאבי אנוש
$35.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$180K
בנקאי השקעות
$191K
משפטי
$79.5K
מנהל מוצר
$127K
מנהל פרויקט
$62.5K
מכירות
$30.8K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$47.2K
שאלות נפוצות

Credit Agricoleで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$54,842です。

