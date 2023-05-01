COA provides StreetScaping™ programs to municipalities and transit authorities across North America, including street furniture such as benches, bus shelters, and waste/recycling receptacles. They also offer advertising signage and maintenance services for their clients. COA tailors their programs to suit the needs of each market and works in partnership with local government and transit authorities. They prioritize research and development to provide superior products and services to their clients and end-users. With over 37 years of experience, COA has a proven track record and many resources to offer their clients.