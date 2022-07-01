ספריית חברות
Conti Enterprises
    Conti Enterprises is a fourth generation, privately owned construction leader specializing in infrastructure projects. Built on a foundation of honesty and integrity, our company has grown and evolved with each generation to where we are today: a highly respected civil contractor for clients nationwide.Conti Enterprises Inc. is. is a member of The Conti Group, a privately held group of companies spanning the construction, engineering, renewable energy, real estate, technology and biotech markets whose mission is to create positive impact and great value for customers, partners, employees, and society.

    1906
    150
    $10M-$50M
    משאבים נוספים