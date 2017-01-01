ספריית חברות
ContainerPort Group
    ContainerPort Group: Premier intermodal logistics provider delivering exceptional container drayage and domestic transportation solutions. We create customized shipping experiences through flexible routing and consistent load opportunities. Our success is built on prioritizing both our customers' unique needs and our dedicated owner-operators' success. With our diverse shipping options and commitment to reliability, we connect businesses to efficient transportation solutions that drive growth and satisfaction.

    containerport.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1971
    שנת הקמה
    457
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

