Constellation Software
Constellation Software משכורות

המשכורת של Constellation Software נעה בין $47,076 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $142,509 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Constellation Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מנהל מוצר
Median $97.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $65K
אנליסט עסקי
$47.1K

פיתוח עסקי
$82.6K
שיווק
$116K
תפעול שיווק
$58.8K
מעצב מוצר
$54.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$143K
מכירות
$99.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$99.8K
משקיע הון סיכון
$80.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Constellation Software הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $142,509. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Constellation Software הוא $82,626.

