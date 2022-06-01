מדריך חברות
Community Brands
Community Brands משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Community Brands נע בין $24,964 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$206,960 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Community Brands. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$207K
מכירות
$60.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$25K

אדריכל פתרונות
$60.2K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Community Brands הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $206,960. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Community Brands הוא $60,231.

