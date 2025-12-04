ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Common Sense Media נע בין $89.1K לבין $130K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Common Sense Media. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$102K - $117K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$89.1K$102K$117K$130K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Common Sense Media?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Common Sense Media in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $129,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Common Sense Media עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $89,100.

משאבים נוספים

