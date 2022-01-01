מדריך חברות
Comerica
Comerica משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Comerica נע בין $75,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$232,560 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Comerica. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $88.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $75K

מדען נתונים
$109K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$167K
מנהל מוצר
$233K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$219K
אדריכל פתרונות
$164K
חתם ביטוח
$77.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Comerica הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $232,560. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Comerica הוא $140,000.

