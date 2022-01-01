מדריך חברות
Color משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Color נע בין $114,425 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$278,600 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Color. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $220K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מגייס
Median $148K
אנליסט עסקי
$144K

אנליסט נתונים
$114K
מדען נתונים
Median $171K
מעצב מוצר
$134K
מנהל מוצר
$206K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$279K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$236K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Color הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $278,600. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Color הוא $171,000.

