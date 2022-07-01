ספריית חברות
Collegium Pharmaceutical
    For the past two decades, Collegium Pharmaceutical has been focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for pain management. Today, our mission is to build a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company that reflects our Core Values and our commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Through internal product development and the acquisitions of the Nucynta franchise in 2020 and BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) in 2022, we have broadened our portfolio of products to include meaningfully differentiated medications.

    collegiumpharma.com
    2002
    230
