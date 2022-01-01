ספריית חברות
Cognosante
Cognosante משכורות

המשכורת של Cognosante נעה בין $63,750 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $128,156 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cognosante. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
$128K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$63.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cognosante הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $128,156. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cognosante הוא $115,000.

