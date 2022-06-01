ספריית חברות
Cogent משכורות

המשכורת של Cogent נעה בין $2,920 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $163,080 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cogent. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

שירות לקוחות
$2.9K
מהנדס תוכנה
$15K
אדריכל פתרונות
$163K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cogent הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $163,080. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cogent הוא $14,955.

