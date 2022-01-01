ספריית חברות
Coffee Meets Bagel
Coffee Meets Bagel משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Coffee Meets Bagel היא $140,700 עבור מעצב מוצר . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Coffee Meets Bagel. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מעצב מוצר
$141K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Coffee Meets Bagel הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Coffee Meets Bagel הוא $140,700.

משאבים נוספים

