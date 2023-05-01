ספריית חברות
Cofense
Cofense משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Cofense היא $178,500 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cofense. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$179K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cofense הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $178,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cofense הוא $178,500.

