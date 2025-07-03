ספריית חברות
Coditas Technologies
Coditas Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של Coditas Technologies נעה בין $7,455 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $32,350 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Coditas Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

מעצב מוצר
$7.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$32.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Coditas Technologies הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $32,350. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Coditas Technologies הוא $19,903.

משאבים נוספים

