CodeMettle משכורות

המשכורת של CodeMettle נעה בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CodeMettle. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מעצב מוצר
$79.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CodeMettle הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CodeMettle הוא $99,800.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CodeMettle

משאבים נוספים

