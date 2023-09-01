ספריית חברות
Codemagic
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Codemagic משכורות

המשכורת של Codemagic נעה בין $59,471 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מייסד ברמה הנמוכה לבין $66,840 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Codemagic. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מייסד
$59.5K
מנהל פרויקט
$66.8K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Codemagic הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $66,840. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Codemagic הוא $63,155.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Codemagic

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/codemagic/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.