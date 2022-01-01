Codecademy משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של Codecademy נע בין $32,609 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$189,647 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Codecademy. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

תפעול עסקי
$124K
מדען נתונים
$146K
שיווק
$190K

מעצב מוצר
$161K
מנהל מוצר
$119K
מגייס
$168K
מהנדס תוכנה
$32.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $187K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Codecademy הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $189,647. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Codecademy הוא $153,263.

