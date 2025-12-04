ספריית חברות
ClosedLoop.ai
ClosedLoop.ai מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-ClosedLoop.ai נע בין $138K לבין $193K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ClosedLoop.ai. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$148K - $175K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$138K$148K$175K$193K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ClosedLoop.ai?

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-ClosedLoop.ai in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $192,699. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ClosedLoop.ai עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $138,348.

משאבים נוספים

