CLEAResult משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CLEAResult נע בין $75,117 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$169,150 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CLEAResult. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
$149K
מהנדס מכונות
$75.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$81.6K

מהנדס תוכנה
$156K
אדריכל פתרונות
$169K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$153K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at CLEAResult is אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAResult is $150,960.

