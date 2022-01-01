מדריך חברות
Clearco
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Clearco משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clearco נע בין $77,472 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$188,187 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clearco. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $133K
מדען נתונים
$104K
שיווק
$188K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
מנהל מוצר
$146K
מגייס
$95K
מכירות
$77.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $176K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clearco הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $188,187. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clearco הוא $132,641.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Clearco

חברות קשורות

  • Canada Life
  • BARK
  • Niagara Bottling
  • Klarna
  • Zalando
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים