ClearBank משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ClearBank נע בין $152,429 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$160,219 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ClearBank. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $157K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $152K
שיווק
$153K

מנהל מוצר
$160K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ClearBank הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $160,219. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ClearBank הוא $154,783.

