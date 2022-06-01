מדריך חברות
Clear Capital
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Clear Capital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clear Capital נע בין $44,880 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$150,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clear Capital. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
אנליסט עסקי
$64.3K
שירות לקוחות
$44.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
מנהל מוצר
$141K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$137K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clear Capital הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $150,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clear Capital הוא $136,554.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Clear Capital

חברות קשורות

  • LEK
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Baird
  • AffiniPay
  • BlueVine
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים