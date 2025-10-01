What is the highest מהנדס תוכנה salary at Clay.com in San Francisco Bay Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a מהנדס תוכנה at Clay.com in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $530,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Clay.com מהנדס תוכנה employees get paid in San Francisco Bay Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clay.com for the מהנדס תוכנה role in San Francisco Bay Area is $425,000.