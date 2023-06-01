ספריית חברות
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions משכורות

המשכורת של Clarity Software Solutions נעה בין $63,700 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $140,700 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clarity Software Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/4/2025

$160K

מנהל תוכנית
$63.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$141K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clarity Software Solutions הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clarity Software Solutions הוא $137,200.

