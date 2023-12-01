ספריית חברות
Circle Logistics
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Circle Logistics משכורות

המשכורת של Circle Logistics נעה בין $22,425 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $85,425 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Circle Logistics. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

תפעול שירות לקוחות
$22.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$50.3K
מדען נתונים
$50.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$70.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$85.4K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by Circle Logistics is מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $85,425. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Circle Logistics is $50,250.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Circle Logistics

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים