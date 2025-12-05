ספריית חברות
Cigna
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • פיתוח עסקי

  • כל שכר פיתוח עסקי

Cigna פיתוח עסקי שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של פיתוח עסקי in United States ב-Cigna מגיעה ל-$216K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cigna. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Cigna
Principal
St. Louis, MO
סה״כ לשנה
$216K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
בונוס
$28K
שנים בחברה
5-10 שנים
שנות ניסיון
5-10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cigna?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
Options

בCigna, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות פיתוח עסקי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור פיתוח עסקי ב-Cigna in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $292,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cigna עבור תפקיד פיתוח עסקי in United States הוא $208,760.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Cigna

חברות קשורות

  • Optum
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cigna/salaries/business-development.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.