פיצוי אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Cigna נע בין $84.5K ל-year עבור Senior Analyst לבין $168K ל-year עבור Senior Advisor. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$85K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cigna. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$91.9K
$88.7K
$0
$3.2K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$168K
$144K
$0
$24.3K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בCigna, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
