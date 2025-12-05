ספריית חברות
Cigna
  • שכר
  • אקטואר

  • כל שכר אקטואר

Cigna אקטואר שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אקטואר in United States ב-Cigna מגיעה ל-$126K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cigna. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Cigna
Actuary
Madison, WI
סה״כ לשנה
$126K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$126K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cigna?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
Options

בCigna, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אקטואר ב-Cigna in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $185,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cigna עבור תפקיד אקטואר in United States הוא $123,300.

משאבים נוספים

