פיצוי מנהל מוצר in Greater Toronto Area ב-CIBC נע בין CA$109K ל-year עבור Associate Product Manager לבין CA$142K ל-year עבור Senior Product Manager. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater Toronto Area מגיעה ל-CA$121K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CIBC. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Product Manager
CA$109K
CA$89.1K
CA$0
CA$19.5K
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
