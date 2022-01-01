ספריית חברות
CI&T
CI&T משכורות

המשכורת של CI&T נעה בין $17,078 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $121,295 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CI&T. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $26.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס נתונים

ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $33.9K
אנליסט נתונים
$20.2K

מדען נתונים
$17.1K
משאבי אנוש
$95.1K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$121K
מנהל מוצר
$42.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$42K
גיוס
$22.6K
שאלות נפוצות

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in CI&T è מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $121,295. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CI&T è $33,892.

