הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in Canada ב-CI Global Asset Management נע בין CA$64.5K לבין CA$88K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CI Global Asset Management. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$50K - $60.4K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$46.7K$50K$60.4K$63.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CI Global Asset Management?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-CI Global Asset Management in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$88,010. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CI Global Asset Management עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in Canada הוא CA$64,490.

משאבים נוספים

