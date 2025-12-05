ספריית חברות
CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management אנליסט נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט נתונים in Canada ב-CI Global Asset Management נע בין CA$84.9K לבין CA$119K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CI Global Asset Management. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$66.7K - $80.8K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$61.5K$66.7K$80.8K$86K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CI Global Asset Management?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט נתונים ב-CI Global Asset Management in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$118,710. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CI Global Asset Management עבור תפקיד אנליסט נתונים in Canada הוא CA$84,939.

משאבים נוספים

