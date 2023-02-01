ספריית חברות
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints משכורות

המשכורת של Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints נעה בין $13,431 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $124,320 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $124K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$13.4K
שירות לקוחות
$56.3K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$45.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$75.6K
חוקר UX
$98.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $124,320. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints הוא $65,950.

