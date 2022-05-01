ספריית חברות
Chronograph
Chronograph משכורות

המשכורת של Chronograph נעה בין $59,700 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $208,950 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chronograph. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
אנליסט עסקי
$61.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
$59.7K

מנהל מוצר
$209K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chronograph הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chronograph הוא $100,600.

