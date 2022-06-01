ספריית חברות
Choco משכורות

המשכורת של Choco נעה בין $40,651 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $158,621 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Choco. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $110K
פיתוח עסקי
$88.4K
מדען נתונים
$159K

מנהל מוצר
Median $92.8K
מגייס
$95.5K
מכירות
$40.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$108K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Choco הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $158,621. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Choco הוא $95,545.

משאבים נוספים